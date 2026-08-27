Nashik: Seema Hiray’s One Lakh Rakhi Initiative Launched, Aims To Honour Working Hands |

Nashik: As in previous years, MLA Seema Hiray is once again distributing one lakh rakhis across Maharashtra for the underprivileged, hardworking people and various sections of society. The initiative was formally launched at Trimurti Chowk, Pethe High School Vegetable Market, by BJP Maharashtra Mahila Morcha State President Chitra Wagh.



From soldiers guarding the nation’s borders to garbage-collection workers responsible for keeping the city clean, municipal employees, autorickshaw drivers, vegetable vendors and other members of the working class are being tied rakhis as part of this unique Raksha Bandhan tradition. The initiative seeks to express affection, respect and a sense of brotherhood towards hardworking sections of society.



On the occasion, Chitra Wagh and MLA Seema Hiray tied rakhis to vegetable vendors and extended Raksha Bandhan greetings. In a touching gesture, the vendors reciprocated by gifting vegetables, some offering bunches of fenugreek, while others presented cucumbers and other produce. The exchange added warmth and emotion to the celebrations.



Speaking on the occasion, Chitra Wagh said, “Through one lakh rakhis, Seema Tai Hire has truly become the sister of one lakh brothers, a ‘Lakhpati Didi’ in the real sense.” She praised the initiative for creating a bond of affection and respect with people from different sections of society.



The launch was marked by the energetic beats of dhol-tasha and an atmosphere of enthusiasm and affection. Through the initiative, a resolve has been made to take this unique celebration of Raksha Bandhan across Maharashtra, conveying respect for hardworking hands, affection and a sense of protection.



Jayashree Aherrao, Swati Bhamre, Sandhya Kulkarni, Rashmi Hire, Sharvari Kulkarni, Dhanshree Girase, Bhagyashree Dhomse, Jyoti Kawar, Vidya Shelke, Dr Vaibhav Mahale, Ketan Ausarkar, Shrikrishna Kulkarni, Navnath Parkhe, Jitendra Patil, Madhavi Moranakar, Sangeeta Patil and others were present.