Nashik: Safe, Nutritious Food Mandatory In ZP Schools; CEO Omkar Pawar Orders Strict Compliance |

Nashik: To ensure that students in Zilla Parishad schools receive clean, safe, nutritious, and balanced meals, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Omkar Pawar has directed the strict implementation of the Food Safety and Standards (Safe Food and Balanced Diets for Children in School) Regulations, 2020.

In this regard, Pawar held a meeting yesterday (August 17) via video conferencing with Block Development Officers and Block Education Officers from all talukas in the district. The meeting was attended by MP Bhaskar Bhagare; Mangesh Mane, Joint Commissioner (Nashik Division) of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA); Assistant Commissioners Sandeep Devare and Dinesh Tamboli; Deputy CEO Dr Varsha Phadol; Education Officer (Primary) Sailata Samleti; Education Officer (Secondary) Prashant Digraskar; and other taluka-level officials.

As per the directives issued by the Food Safety Commissioner on July 28, 2026, providing safe food and a balanced diet in schools is mandatory. Schools that provide meals themselves are required to obtain FSSAI registration or a license. Furthermore, directives were issued requiring organisations





Central kitchens and self-help groups that supply mid-day meals and nutritional food must complete the food safety licensing and registration process.

The sale, advertisement, marketing, or free distribution of HFSS (High Fat, Salt, and Sugar) food items within school premises has been prohibited. Gram Panchayats, school administrations, and management committees have been instructed to ensure that such items are not sold within a 50-meter radius of the school entrance.

MP Bhaskar Bhagare emphasised the importance of students receiving safe and nutritious food. He urged all concerned agencies to work in coordination to ensure that the regulations are not merely on paper but are actually implemented within schools and their surroundings. He also directed that regular inspections of vendors near schools be conducted and that the quality of mid-day meals be closely monitored. “Ensuring students receive safe and nutritious food is our collective responsibility. Necessary measures must be implemented immediately in all schools in accordance with the guidelines of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA),” stated CEO Omkar Pawar.

Directives were also issued to implement strict measures regarding safe drinking water, sanitation, food storage, temperature control, pest control, waste management, and the personal hygiene of food-handling staff. Emphasis was placed on organising public awareness sessions on food safety and nutrition during every academic year.

The FDA will inspect government and private schools across the district, and legal action will be taken if any violations are found. Therefore, all concerned authorities have been urged to ensure the timely and complete implementation of the issued directives.