Nashik Rural Police Crack Down On Illegal Liquor, Seize Goods Worth ₹3.5 Lakh |

The Nashik Rural Police conducted the 'Mission Hatabhatti All Out' campaign across the district on Thursday, achieving significant successes. They seized goods worth ₹3.5 lakh and registered over 59 cases at various police stations.

Superintendent Vikram Deshmane led this campaign, with guidance from Additional Superintendent Aditya Mirkhelkar and Malegaon Additional Superintendent Aniket Bharti.

The primary objective was to completely eradicate illegal businesses in rural areas. Every police station in Nashik Rural and Malegaon participated in this operation, systematically demolishing huts and illegal establishments along hillsides and river channels.

During the raids, the police focussed on preventing illegal liquor transportation and sales, resulting in 59 cases being filed across different police stations. Goods worth ₹3,13,340 were confiscated from 60 individuals by village police. The campaign remains ongoing, with citizens encouraged to report any information about illegal activities to the police.