Nashik: Ruling Party Corporators Protest Water Shortage With Pots, Bottles At Civic Meet |

Nashik: Corporators from the ruling party staged a unique protest on Wednesday to draw the administration’s attention to water supply issues in Wards 27, 28 and 29 of the New Nashik division. Before the commencement of the General Body Meeting, corporators Pratibha Pawar, Chhaya Devang, Bhushan Rane and Sharad Phadol entered the Municipal Corporation hall carrying water pots and bottles.

When they attempted to enter the hall with the pots to highlight the water scarcity issue, security guards stopped them from taking the pots inside. This led to a brief verbal altercation between the security guards and the corporators. The corporators insisted on entering, explaining that they belonged to the ruling party and had no intention of using the pots as weapons. Eventually, they succeeded in entering the hall with the pots.

The corporators alleged that residents in certain parts of the New Nashik area were not receiving regular water supply at adequate pressure. The protest used water pots and bottles as symbolic props to underscore the severity of the water shortage. The fact that corporators from the ruling party themselves staged such a protest sparked discussions within municipal circles before the meeting. A demand was also raised for the immediate resolution of water supply issues in the concerned wards.