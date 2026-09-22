Nashik: Road Diversions Increase ST Bus Fares By ₹10–₹15, Commuters Bear Brunt | Pinterest

Nashik: While Nashik residents were already facing inconvenience due to ongoing roadworks undertaken for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the financial impact is now also being felt by commuters. Roadworks have led to changes in State Transport (ST) bus routes, and passengers are now paying ₹10 to ₹15 more than the regular fare.

Due to road construction at Dwarka Chowk, ST buses had been operating from the Nimani bus stand in Panchavati for the past few months instead of the Mela and Thakkar bus stands. However, after the Dwarka Chowk road was partially reopened for traffic, bus services to Dhule, Nandurbar and Jalgaon, which were operating from Nimani, resumed from the Mela and Thakkar bus stands from September 11.

Buses travelling from the city towards Dhule and Jalgaon now have to cover an additional distance of three to four kilometres. According to a notification issued by the traffic department, buses have to follow the newly designated diversion route. The increased distance has resulted in a fare hike of ₹10 to ₹15 per ticket.

Divisional Controller Bhagwan Jagnor has instructed Divisional Controllers in other districts to inform drivers and conductors about the new route.

Distance To Dhule Route Increases By 4 Km

Buses bound for Dhule that earlier departed from Mela Stand used to travel via Gadkari Chowk, Sarda Circle and Dwarka. These buses now travel via Patel Road to Sarda Circle, then through National Urdu School to Mumbai Naka and subsequently via Dwarka towards Dhule.

As the return journey follows the same route, every bus has to cover an additional distance of 4.1 kilometres on each round trip. Due to the increased distance, fares have been raised by ₹10 or more.

Fares on the Pune and Ahilyanagar routes have also increased, as buses on these routes are required to cover an additional distance of approximately 3.1 kilometres.