Nashik Road Crisis: MP Rajabhau Waje Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Order Probe, Speed Up Repairs Ahead of Simhastha 2027 | SansadTV

Nashik: Expressing strong concern over the city's deteriorating road conditions, dangerous potholes, incomplete development works, and the rising number of fatal accidents, MP Rajabhau Waje has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeking his immediate intervention. The MP has submitted a detailed letter as well as an email, demanding strict action against those responsible.

In his letter, Waje stated that poor planning by the Nashik Municipal Corporation, administrative negligence, and substandard execution of development works have turned the city's roads into "death traps" rather than pathways to development. He said thousands of commuters are risking their lives every day, with several innocent citizens losing their lives and hundreds suffering serious injuries due to the poor condition of the roads. Such a situation, he said, is completely unacceptable.

The MP also pointed out that with the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027 just a few months away, the present state of Nashik's infrastructure is damaging the image of Maharashtra. He questioned how roads filled with potholes, dust, mud, and unfinished construction could exist despite crores of rupees being spent on development projects, and demanded accountability.

Among the key demands made to the Chief Minister are an independent high-level inquiry into the condition of all roads in Nashik, blacklisting contractors responsible for substandard work, taking strict administrative and legal action against the concerned officials and engineers, repairing all dangerous potholes on a war footing, completing all pending development works immediately, and directing the submission of a comprehensive report on the matter to the State Government.