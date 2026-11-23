Nashik: Autorickshaw and taxi drivers in Nashik took to the streets on Monday to protest against allegedly illegal bike-taxi services, with similar protests staged across the district and Maharashtra.

Drivers kept their vehicles off the roads to participate in the protest, alleging that online bike-taxi services had pushed them to the brink of starvation.

The Maharashtra Kruti Samiti (Action Committee) called for a statewide strike on Nov 23, with sit-in protests organised at various locations. The agitation was coordinated by the action committee led by Baba Kamble and the Maharashtra Panchayat Rickshaw Chalak Sanghatana.

Drivers Allege Heavy Financial Losses

Representatives of the autorickshaw drivers' union said bike-taxi services were causing them severe financial losses. They claimed that journeys for which autorickshaw drivers would charge ₹100 were being offered by bike-taxi operators for as little as ₹30, causing considerable financial hardship.

The protesting drivers demanded government intervention against allegedly illegal bike-taxi services in Nashik, an issue that has united autorickshaw unions across Maharashtra.

Unauthorised Use of Private Vehicles

The protesting drivers alleged that private two-wheelers bearing white number plates were being used for commercial passenger transport without authorisation from the Maharashtra Government.

They pointed out that autorickshaw drivers obtain mandatory permits and licences, pay insurance premiums and comply with regulatory requirements for passenger transport.

The drivers also alleged that bike-taxi services lacked adequate passenger safety provisions and that the private vehicles used for such services were not registered with the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for commercial passenger transport.

Drivers Demand Government Support

Autorickshaw drivers expressed resentment over the alleged lack of government support despite paying taxes and repaying vehicle loans on time.

Amid growing opposition to online bike-taxi services, autorickshaw and taxi drivers staged protests across Nashik city and the district, demanding action against unauthorised commercial passenger transport.