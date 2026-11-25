Nashik: Red Onion Prices Drop ₹250 Per Quintal At Lasalgaon APMC Amid Rising Arrivals | Pinterest

Nashik: Onion prices continued to fluctuate at the Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC), with the maximum price of red onions declining by ₹250 per quintal on Tuesday. After fetching a maximum price of ₹5,031 per quintal on Monday, red onions fetched a maximum of ₹4,781 per quintal on Tuesday. Increased arrivals of fresh red onions have put downward pressure on prices, while arrivals of summer onions remain sluggish.

The Central government has observed that wholesale onion prices are easing due to increased arrivals of newly harvested kharif onions from major onion-producing states, including Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka. Department of Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare has also acknowledged the easing trend in onion prices.

With kharif onion supplies improving, market availability is expected to increase further in the coming weeks, potentially providing additional relief to wholesale buyers.