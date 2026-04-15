Nashik: Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil Announces Godavari–Narmada Jal Yatra To Mark Ahilyabai Holkar’s 300th Birth Anniversary

Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil | File Photo

Nashik: A grand “Godavari to Narmada Jal Yatra” is set to be organised from April 25 to 29 to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, officials announced.

State minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said the yatra will commence from the sacred Trimbakeshwar Temple in the presence of Devendra Fadnavis. At the same time, another procession will begin from Chondi, the birthplace of Ahilyabai Holkar. Both yatras are scheduled to converge at Dhule before moving forward together towards Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh, a place closely associated with her rule.

Officials stated that the inaugural ceremony at Trimbakeshwar will witness the participation of prominent saints, leaders of various akhadas, and over 500 Warkaris, reflecting the strong spiritual significance of the event. Large crowds are expected to gather at multiple locations along the route as the yatra progresses through different regions.

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Organisers have urged citizens, social organisations, and party workers to extend a warm welcome to the procession. They have encouraged people to decorate streets with rangoli and flowers and to greet participants with flower showers as a mark of respect and celebration.

Several public representatives were present during the announcement, including Mayor Himgauri Aadke and MLAs Devayani Pharande, Seema Hiray, and Rahul Aher, along with other local leaders and office-bearers.

Authorities said the initiative is aimed at paying tribute to Ahilyabai Holkar’s enduring legacy while fostering a sense of cultural pride, unity, and spiritual harmony among people across regions.