Nashik Pothole Crisis: Four Lives Lost As Public Anger Mounts; Corporators Demand Action Against Civic Administration | Sourced

Nashik: Extensive excavation work undertaken for the upcoming Kumbh Mela development projects, coupled with record rainfall, has left Nashik city riddled with potholes. The deteriorating road conditions have already claimed four lives, triggering widespread public outrage over what citizens describe as the civic administration's indifference. Despite the return of elected representatives to power, residents say there has been little improvement, leading to growing dissatisfaction among both the ruling and opposition parties.



Development works have been underway across Nashik for several months, leaving roads dug up and severely damaged in many areas. Citizens and motorists continue to face immense hardship, while pothole-related accidents have resulted in four fatalities so far. The issue sparked sharp reactions at the Nashik Municipal Corporation headquarters on Thursday.



The Shiv Sena (UBT) staged a protest along with the family of accident victim Nilesh Kotkar, raising slogans against the administration. Even the ruling Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), a coalition partner in the civic body, publicly expressed its displeasure over the administration's handling of the issue. On Friday, corporators from the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) launched a signature campaign and public protests at several city intersections. Several BJP corporators have also criticised the administration's negligence, warning that public agitation could intensify if the situation does not improve.



Administration's Claim

The civic administration has claimed that potholes created during Kumbh Mela-related infrastructure works have largely been filled. According to officials, recent accidents were caused because heavy rains washed away the asphalt at certain locations. They further clarified that pothole repairs were delayed despite tenders being floated due to issues related to star rates, and contractors are currently carrying out repair work. Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri stated that notices have been issued to several contractors and penalties amounting to ₹2 crore have already been imposed.



"No One Will Be Spared": Girish Mahajan

State Minister Girish Mahajan said a detailed inquiry would be conducted into the death of a businessman who reportedly died after an accident caused by a pothole in Nashik. He said he had sought details of the incident from the Municipal Commissioner and the Mayor and had also spoken to concerned officials. Mahajan warned that strict action would be taken against those found responsible, whether they are contractors or government officials.



AIMA Demands Immediate Safety Measures

The Ambad Industries and Manufacturers Association (AIMA) has demanded urgent corrective measures, stating that traffic congestion, dangerous potholes, and poor traffic planning have turned Nashik's roads into "death traps." Following the death of a businessman in a road accident, AIMA President Rajendra Pansare, General Secretary Sanjay Mahajan, Traffic Planning Chairman Vinod Kumbhar, Avinash Bhamare, and traffic police officials inspected several accident-prone black spots, including the Exlo Point area in MIDC. The delegation highlighted serious deficiencies in traffic management and urged the authorities to implement immediate safety improvements.