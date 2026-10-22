Nashik: Police Hold Security Rehearsal Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Flag-Hoisting On October 31

Nashik: In preparation for the flag-hoisting ceremony of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, scheduled to take place in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar on Oct 31, the Nashik Police conducted an inspection and a full-scale rehearsal along the banks of the Godavari River.

Anticipating a large turnout of devotees for the event, which marks the commencement of the Simhastha period, the city police administration has initiated comprehensive security preparations. On Thursday, police personnel carried out a rehearsal at the actual event site along the Godavari riverfront to evaluate their security arrangements. The exercise focused on crowd control, traffic management, interdepartmental coordination and emergency response protocols.

Under the directives of Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, security planning for the flag-hoisting ceremony is underway. The rehearsal involved four Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), seven Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), 14 Senior Police Inspectors and approximately 300 to 400 police personnel. Specialised units, including the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), also participated. The primary objective was to identify and address any gaps in the security arrangements and ensure seamless coordination among all agencies involved.

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Security inspections were conducted at key locations, including Ramkund, the vegetable market grounds and the site of the Goda Aarti. The entire route designated for the Dharmadhwaja (religious flag) procession was also thoroughly examined. Given the geographical complexities of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela site along the Godavari, particular emphasis has been placed on crowd management, traffic regulation and the safety of devotees.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Kirankumar Chavan said the rehearsal served as an initial assessment of the security arrangements. He added that further inspections would be conducted, following which the final security plan would be finalised. The police administration is taking necessary precautions to ensure that the flag-hoisting ceremony takes place in a peaceful and secure environment and that devotees do not face any difficulties.