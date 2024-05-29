Nashik Police Crack Down on Underage Driving | Pixabay / Representational Image

After the hit-and-run case in Pune, Nashik Police have come into action mode. According to this, strict action will be taken against any parent who gives keys to a minor child to drive a bike or car. Meanwhile, the police have decided to create awareness to prevent fatal accident hit-and-run incidents and have started taking action accordingly.

After it was revealed that two people were killed in a Porsche car collision in Pune, it came to light that the minor driver responsible for the accident was driving under the influence of alcohol. Accordingly, he was detained after completing the legal process.

As important issues and revelations have come out in this, the child's father, grandfather, and doctor have been arrested so far. Additionally, two police officers were suspended.

This entire process is still ongoing, and in such fatal accidents, hit-and-run cases, drunken drivers, and minor drivers have been directly involved. The police said that they are not afraid of the law as the parents seem to be supporting the children by agreeing to all the demands of the minor children. Keys of unlicensed two-wheelers and four-wheelers are given to minors in violation of laws and regulations. Desperate efforts are made to save the child who has had an accident from the clutches of law and society. Therefore, it is necessary for people to understand where their thinking, society, and mentality are heading.

Serious accidents in past

There have been some serious accidents in Nashik in the past. As many as eight friends were sitting in a five-passenger Swift car when it met with an accident at Sinnar's Mohdari Ghat in December 2022.

Five college students died in this tyre burst accident. All the deceased children had gone to Sangamner for a wedding ceremony. They included three girls and two boys between the ages of 16 and 17. All these students were studying in 11th-12th grade.

In March 2024, near Bardan Fata Chauphuli on Gangapur Road, the tyre of a speeding car burst and the driver lost control. The car hit a tree by the side of the road.

Two people died in this accident, and two people were seriously injured. The deceased included a young man and a young woman. In this case, it was revealed that the minor boy took his uncle's car and went for a drive to Gangapur backwaters after finishing his exams.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against the minor driver. The conviction rate in hit-and-run cases is very low. To increase it, the systems have to put more effort into collecting evidence.



After the Pune hit-and-run case, fresh instructions have been given to liquor vendors and bar operators regarding the sale of liquor to minors in Nashik. If anyone is selling illegally, the Excise Department and the Collector will take action against them. Additionally, the city police have appealed not to give vehicles to minors.