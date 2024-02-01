Nashik: Over 900 Unauthorised Religious Places Identified, Action Pending For 503 |

In a recent development, it has been revealed that there are a total of 908 unauthorised religious places in Nashik city. However, action against 503 of these unauthorised religious places remains incomplete.

The Municipal Corporation has submitted a detailed report to the government regarding this issue. It has been reported that action will be taken against the pending unauthorised religious places upon receiving instructions from the government.

This initiative stems from a Supreme Court order dating back to 2018, which directed the state government to remove unauthorised religious places established prior to 2009. These places were found to be obstructing traffic and occupying public spaces.

A survey conducted by the Municipal Corporation identified a total of 908 unauthorised religious places in Nashik city alone. Similar unauthorised places of worship were also found across the state, with notable figures including 1,745 in Solapur, 1,352 in Amravati, 1,205 in Nagpur, 1,003 in Pune, 714 in Thane, and 711 in Akola.

To address this issue, the government has devised a time-bound program aimed at removing unauthorised religious places. As part of this effort, 4,669 religious places established before 2009 were regularised, while 894 unauthorised religious places were removed. Additionally, 89 religious places were shifted to new locations.

The campaign to address unauthorised religious places was temporarily halted in November 2018. However, the state government's urban development department has now directed the submission of a report detailing the action taken on unauthorised religious places by January 31, 2024, in compliance with the Supreme Court order.

Efforts are underway to address this issue in accordance with legal directives and ensure the orderly management of religious places in Nashik city.

As per the submitted report by the Municipal Corporation, the status of unauthorised places of worship in Nashik city is as follows:

- Pre-2009 Unauthorised Religious Place in the City: 908

- Regularised Religious Place: 249

- Unauthorised Religious Place to Be Evicted: 156

- Religious Place Pending Action: 503