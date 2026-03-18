Nashik: NPS Approved For Aided Tribal Hostel Employees After 12-Year Wait In Maharashtra |

Nashik: The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) of the Central Government, on March 17, approved a proposal to implement the National Pension System (NPS) for employees working in the Aided Tribal Hostels under the Tribal Development Department. Following an order issued from Delhi, this scheme has now been brought into effect, bringing significant relief regarding the future of these employees.

The National Pension System has been applicable to all employees of the Government of Maharashtra since the 2013-14 fiscal year. However, employees of the Aided Hostels under the Tribal Development Department had remained excluded from this scheme for 12 years. Consequently, with the discontinuation of the DCPS (Defined Contribution Pension Scheme), maintaining financial accounts and records at both the institutional and government levels had become a difficult task. This had cast a shadow of uncertainty over the future prospects of these employees.

The Maharashtra government-recognised Tribal Development Department Employees' Union and the Tribal Development Department Aided Tribal Hostel Employees' Union consistently pursued this demand by coordinating closely with both the hostel management bodies and the employees. Tribal Commissioner Leena Bansod paid special attention to this matter. With the assistance of Joint Commissioner Kapil Pawar, the necessary documents and information were compiled, and a comprehensive proposal was submitted to the Central Government. As a result, the scheme has now been officially approved.

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With the approval of this scheme, employees of the Aided Hostels under the Tribal Development Department will now be able to enrol in the National Pension System, placing them on par with other employees of the Government of Maharashtra. This will ensure financial security for them post-retirement and render their future free from financial worries. Office bearers of the organisation stated, “This scheme has been approved after a long wait of 12 years. This was made possible due to the special follow-up efforts of Commissioner Leena Bansod and Joint Commissioner Kapil Pawar. As a result, the staff members of the auxiliary hostels have been integrated into the mainstream.”

The necessary procedures to commence the implementation of the scheme as soon as possible have already been initiated. An appeal has been issued urging the hostel management and the department to coordinate effectively to ensure that the employees receive the benefits of this scheme.

This decision has been met with expressions of satisfaction among the staff members of the auxiliary hostels under the Tribal Development Department. With the implementation of this scheme, their future has become financially secure.