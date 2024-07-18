Nashik: NMC To Lease Out 10 Spaces for Mobile Tower Installation | Freepik

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has invited proposals from interested mobile phone companies for erecting mobile phone towers on leased premises and buildings owned by the civic body. The NMC has identified 10 self-owned spaces for this purpose. This includes four spaces in Nashik East Division, two spaces each in Nashik West, Panchvati and Nashik Road Divisions, and one space in Satpur Division.

According to the Telecom Infrastructure Policy, the government has allowed the construction of mobile phone towers on land owned by local bodies. Accordingly, mobile phone companies must have their own telecom network and a valid telecom license. The municipal tax department has invited proposals subject to certain conditions for providing land on lease to such mobile phone companies for erecting towers. This initiative aims to increase the income of the municipal corporation. The rent amount will be determined as the higher of either eight per cent of the land per annum or ₹12,000 (for 100 square feet), and the rent amount for each booster will be charged at the rate of 4.5 per cent per month.

Locations for mobile phone towers:

- Wisdom High School, Sirin Meadows, Gangapur Road

- Ghadgenagar, Gaikhe Colony, Devalali, Nashik Road

- Jakhadinagar, Near BSNL Office, Indiranagar

- Indiranagar Jogging Track, Kamodnagar

- Road divider in front of Sudarshan Mangal office on Wadala-Pathardi road

- Dividers on Parampujya Ravi Shankar Marg

- Aakashvani Tower, near Bhaji Market, a municipal-owned building

- Municipality-owned vacant plot along Godavari River in Pramodnagar

- Municipal Water Tank, Near Tulsai Park, Dattatrayanagar, Hanumannagar, Panchavati

- Municipal Road Bifurcation, Near Gorakhnagar Park, Near Mhasrul Police Station, Snehnagar, Mhasrul