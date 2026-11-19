Nashik: NMC Schools Hold Awareness Drives Under ‘Child Marriage-Free India’ Campaign | AI

Nashik: As part of the Child Marriage-Free India 100-Day Campaign, an initiative by the Central and State governments to eradicate child marriage, awareness drives were conducted in Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) schools. During these sessions, students received detailed guidance on the adverse effects of child marriage and their rights.

Officials from the Department of Women and Child Development, District Child Protection Unit, Childline and NMC's Social Welfare Department participated in the campaign.

During the programmes organised at the schools, students, teachers and parents were informed about the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006. Officials explained that the legal minimum age for marriage is 18 years for women and 21 years for men. Participants were informed that child marriage is a punishable offence and that legal action can be taken against those involved.

Students were educated on how child marriage adversely affects girls' education, health and future prospects. Officials emphasised that child marriage is not merely a family issue but a concern for society and the nation as a whole.

Students were urged not to be afraid to report suspected cases of child marriage. They were provided with contact information, including the Childline helpline number 1098, the Women's Helpline number 181 and details of the District Child Protection Unit.

The sessions also focused on children's rights. Students were informed that every child has the right to education, safety, play and freedom of expression. Officials stressed that everyone has a responsibility to speak out against child marriage, child labour and child abuse.

Students also took a pledge that they would neither enter into child marriage themselves nor allow one to take place.

In view of complaints regarding child marriage in Nashik district, officials expressed the need to raise awareness at the school level. The campaign is expected to increase awareness among students and help prevent child marriage.

The initiative will be implemented in phases across all schools run by the Nashik Municipal Corporation.