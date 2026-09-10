Nashik: NMC Claims 18,423 Potholes Filled Ahead Of Ganeshotsav, But Complaints Persist |

Nashik: Ahead of Ganeshotsav, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has claimed that 18,423 potholes across the city have been filled as part of efforts to make roads pothole-free before the festival.

Following monsoon-related damage, the administration had estimated in mid-August that around 21,000 potholes existed across the city. At the time, it claimed that around 85% of the potholes had been filled. A subsequent update placed the figure between 19,000 and 20,000. The latest figure of 18,423 has been provided by the administration as Ganeshotsav approaches.

Monsoon damage, Kumbh works add pressure

Road conditions in Nashik have been affected by monsoon damage and infrastructure works related to the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela, including road widening and concreting projects on around 28 major routes.

As permanent asphalt work cannot be carried out extensively during the monsoon, potholes are being filled using temporary methods such as Granular Sub-Base (GSB), cold mix and macadam. However, citizens have raised concerns over the durability of these repairs, fearing that the fillings may wash away or reopen during subsequent rains.

Earlier, NMC Commissioner Manisha Khatri had issued show-cause notices to 35 engineers. She has also defended the quality of the ongoing infrastructure works.

Ganesh mandals raise concerns

Despite the civic body’s claim of filling a large number of potholes, several Ganesh mandals have complained that excavation work and potholes continue to exist in some areas. Some mandals are reportedly considering shifting their pandal locations due to road conditions.

During a review meeting on Ganeshotsav preparations held on September 9, Khatri directed officials to fill potholes on major roads, important junctions, market areas and immersion procession routes by September 13, a day before the festival begins.

She also directed departments concerned to prevent waterlogging and sewage overflow on roads and complete festival-related preparations through coordination among the Public Works, Drainage, Encroachment, Electrical and other departments.

The civic body was also instructed to address issues such as low-hanging wires and unauthorised banners.

Repairs under scrutiny

The NMC has been carrying out an intensive pothole-filling drive for several weeks and claims a high completion rate. However, complaints from mandals and citizens indicate that roads affected by excavation work related to Simhastha projects still require attention.

The September 13 deadline shows that the administration is prioritising major roads and immersion procession routes ahead of Ganeshotsav.

Citizens have questioned the durability of the temporary repairs and whether the filled potholes will withstand future rains after the festival.