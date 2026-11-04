Nashik: NMC Announces 10 Nominated Corporators, BJP Gets Six Seats | Sourced

Nashik: The process of appointing 10 nominated corporators to the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) was completed on Nov 4. Based on party-wise strength, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured six seats, while the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction received two seats each. According to sources, the BJP and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena have decided to restrict the tenure of their nominated corporators to just one year.

The BJP announced its nominees around noon. The party's six nominated corporators are BJP spokesperson Ajit Chavan, former NAMCO Bank chairman and VN Naik Educational Institution general secretary Hemant Dhatrak, Sandeep Lenkar, women's office-bearer Rohini Naidu, Ramhari Sambherao and Chandrashekhar Panchakshari.

The Shinde-led Shiv Sena decided to nominate Baburao Adhav and Raju Lavate for the two positions allotted to the party.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), or Shiv Sena (UBT), submitted nomination applications for Hemant Gaikwad and Baba Gaikwad.

The unilateral decision by the Thackeray-led faction has reportedly triggered strong resentment among Congress corporators, raising political tensions within the opposition camp over the selection of nominated corporators.