Nashik News: Two Chief Technicians Caught In Bribery Case, Burglary Reported In Deolali Camp

Sunil Shelke, the chief technician of the Belwandi section, and Vaibhav Valke, another chief technician from the same section in Ahmednagar district, have been apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with a bribery case.

The ACB's investigation revealed that a DP (Distribution Point) on the complainant's farm was damaged, necessitating the disconnection of power supply for repair and reinstallation. A complaint was lodged on March 1 with the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ahmednagar alleging that Vaibhav Valke was demanding a bribe. Subsequently, the bribe demand was verified, and during the verification process on the same day, both Sunil Shelke and Vaibhav Valke demanded a bribe of ₹1500 from the complainant.

In a trap operation conducted on March 1, Vaibhav Valke was caught accepting a bribe of ₹1500. Sunil Shelke was also detained during this operation. The process of registering a case against both individuals is underway at the Shrigonda Police Station.

Burglary in Deolali Camp

An alarming incident of burglary has shaken the residents of Vijayanagar area in Deolali Camp, where an unidentified thief forcefully entered a closed house and made away with cash and precious ornaments amounting to ₹8,38,100.

According to details provided by the police, the victim, Mayur Arun Pote (32), had left his residence in Vijayanagar on February 29 to visit his family and relatives. Seizing the opportunity presented by the vacant house, an unknown perpetrator broke the lock of the door to gain unauthorized entry.

The thief ransacked the house and looted valuables worth a staggering sum. Among the stolen items were ₹4,50,000 in cash, securely stored in a safe within an iron cupboard. Additionally, gold ornaments including a two-gram gold nose ring valued at ₹8,000, a six-tola gold bar worth ₹2,50,000, and a gold mangalsutra weighing three grams with a value of ₹12,000 were taken from a wooden cupboard in the bedroom. Other stolen items include gold earring weighing five grams worth ₹12,000, a five-gram gold ring valued at ₹20,000, and a total of 50 silver coins weighing 250 grams, estimated at ₹12,000. Furthermore, a silver lamp weighing 30 grams and valued at ₹2,100, along with two pairs of silver combs totalling 80 grams and worth ₹5,000, were also among the stolen items.

The police have initiated an investigation into the matter and are actively working to apprehend the culprit responsible for this brazen act of theft. Residents are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to law enforcement authorities to prevent such incidents in the future.