Nashik: ‘Never Visited Samata Credit Society,’ Says Pratibha Chakankar After Police Questioning | Sourced

Nashik: Pratibha Chakankar, a suspected account holder and sister of former State Women’s Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar, has directly claimed that she had never visited the Samata Credit Society and that an incorrect address was used while opening an account in her name. She made this statement while speaking to the media after being questioned for eight hours on Monday by the Shirdi police in connection with the fake godman Ashok Kharat case.



It has come to light that four accounts were allegedly opened in the names of Pratibha Chakankar and her family members at the Samata Credit Society. Of these, two accounts are reportedly in Pratibha’s own name and two in the names of her children. Financial transactions amounting to over ₹2 crore are said to have taken place through these accounts. Following this, the Shirdi police recorded statements from Pratibha Chakankar and her son Tanmay.



Pratibha Chakankar stated, “The accounts in my name are fake. Even the signatures are not mine. I have not carried out a single rupee’s worth of transactions. We came to give our statement after seeing the reports in the media. We have not yet received any notice from the Shirdi police. The documents and signatures are forged. Moreover, I have never visited the Samata Credit Society.”



She further added that signature samples of both herself and Tanmay were submitted to the police.

Jayashree Kale-Palwe, advocate for Pratibha Chakankar, said, “After all verifications were completed, we left. The Chakankar family will continue to cooperate with the police and assist in the investigation from time to time. The police inquiry is underway, and any decision regarding legal action will be taken only after discussion. However, there are no factual grounds regarding any account in the credit society.”