Nashik: MVP Nursing College Holds TB Awareness Rally On World TB Day | Sourced

Nashik: On the occasion of World TB Day, the MVP Nursing Education Institute located at Adgaon organised an awareness rally regarding the eradication of tuberculosis (TB). Third-year B.Sc. Nursing students (5th semester) actively participated in this initiative. The program commenced on the college premises with an educational awareness activity.

This initiative was implemented under the guidance of Adv. Nitin Thakare, General Secretary of the MVP Society; all members of the executive committee; and Education Officer Dr DD Lokhande. The program was presided over by the college principal, Dr Pournima Naik. On this occasion, she unveiled the theme for this year's World TB Day: “Yes! We Can End TB: Country Leadership, People’s Power.” Through this theme, emphasis was placed on the collective responsibility of nations and the power of public participation.

The primary objective of the program was to convey the message to students that TB can be completely cured through timely diagnosis, appropriate treatment, and public awareness. Students were encouraged to take an active part in these awareness initiatives.

The program was successfully executed under the guidance of associate professors from the Community Health Nursing Department, Sara Tomy and Jakira Patel, as well as clinical instructors Neha Kedare, Vishal Pagar, and Dhairya Londhe. Other faculty members of the college also extended their full cooperation.

The proceedings of the program were anchored by Aishwarya Phunde. They raised awareness among the attendees regarding TB prevention and vaccination. Following the formal program, the students organised an awareness rally in the Adgaon area. During the rally, the students highlighted the importance of TB prevention and vaccination through informative flashcards and posters. Furthermore, by performing street plays within the community and at the Dr Vasantrao Pawar Medical College, they provided detailed information regarding the causes, symptoms, and preventive measures associated with TB.

Through this initiative, the students and faculty members successfully conveyed the message of TB eradication to society. Speaking at the event, Principal Dr Pournima Naik stated, “Just as collective efforts are essential for the conservation of forests, water, and the climate, they are equally vital for the eradication of TB. Students must play an active role in this endeavour.”

This awareness initiative undertaken by the MVP Nursing College has not only heightened awareness regarding TB among the residents of Nashik but has also strengthened the sense of social responsibility among the students.