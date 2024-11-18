 Nashik: MNS Faces Major Setback As Dilip Datir Backs BJP Candidate Seema Hiray
Nashik: MNS Faces Major Setback As Dilip Datir Backs BJP Candidate Seema Hiray

This development, occurring just two days before the elections, is expected to impact MNS significantly, strengthening Mahayuti in the constituency

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 07:43 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: MNS Faces Major Setback As Dilip Datir Backs BJP Candidate Seema Hiray

The campaign for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 concluded on Monday, but the political scenario in Nashik is intensifying. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has suffered a major blow with former Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) house leader Dilip Datir announcing his support for the BJP candidate.

Datir, who had sought a ticket to contest from the Nashik West Assembly Constituency, was denied so by the MNS. Displeased with the party’s decision, Datir has declared his support for BJP’s candidate Seema Hiray in Nashik West. This development, occurring just two days before the elections, is expected to impact MNS significantly, strengthening Mahayuti in the constituency.

In another setback for MNS, a few days back, former Nashik mayor and senior MNS leader Ashok Murtadak joined Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), delivering a blow to the party. Murtadak had held the mayoral position when MNS was in power in the NMC.

With Datir’s decision following closely on the heels of Murtadak’s defection, MNS finds itself grappling with significant challenges just ahead of the elections.

