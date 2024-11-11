Nashik: Man Murders Lover's Husband By Striking Him With Stone After Drinking Together, Claims He Was 'Obstructing' Their Extramarital Affair | Representative Image

It has come to light that a woman conspired with her lover to kill her husband, as he was obstructing their extramarital relationship. The murder of Yogesh Battase (32), a resident of Nandgaon, was uncovered on November 9, near a secluded area by the Garbage Depot in the Indiranagar Police jurisdiction. Battase was killed by a blow to his head with a stone, and the police solved the case within hours after identifying the deceased, informed police sources.

The arrested suspects are Komal Yogesh Battase, a resident of Pimparkhed, Nandgaon district, and Krishna Jayaram Gaerane, a resident of CIDCO. Komal, Yogesh’s wife, had a secret relationship with her husband’s cousin Gaerane, and both had been living together in a rented home in Nashik’s Cidco area. Yogesh discovered their affair, leading to arguments and confrontations. He had advised his wife and informed his mother-in-law, which allegedly led to the couple plotting his murder.

On Friday, November 8, Krishna called Yogesh to meet him near the Garbage depot project around 8pm, where they drank together. Krishna then killed Yogesh by striking his head with a stone.