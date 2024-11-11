 Nashik: Man Murders Lover's Husband By Striking Him With Stone After Drinking Together, Claims He Was 'Obstructing' Their Extramarital Affair
The arrested suspects are Komal Yogesh Battase, a resident of Pimparkhed, Nandgaon district, and Krishna Jayaram Gaerane, a resident of CIDCO

Updated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 06:37 PM IST
Representative Image

It has come to light that a woman conspired with her lover to kill her husband, as he was obstructing their extramarital relationship. The murder of Yogesh Battase (32), a resident of Nandgaon, was uncovered on November 9, near a secluded area by the Garbage Depot in the Indiranagar Police jurisdiction. Battase was killed by a blow to his head with a stone, and the police solved the case within hours after identifying the deceased, informed police sources.

The arrested suspects are Komal Yogesh Battase, a resident of Pimparkhed, Nandgaon district, and Krishna Jayaram Gaerane, a resident of CIDCO. Komal, Yogesh’s wife, had a secret relationship with her husband’s cousin Gaerane, and both had been living together in a rented home in Nashik’s Cidco area. Yogesh discovered their affair, leading to arguments and confrontations. He had advised his wife and informed his mother-in-law, which allegedly led to the couple plotting his murder.

