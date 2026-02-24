Nashik: Malegaon Emerging As Hub For Bogus Bangladeshis, Alleges Kirit Somaiya | Sourced

Nashik: BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has alleged that Malegaon city has become a hub for bogus Bangladeshis and that the highest number of applications for fake birth certificates have been received from there. He said that scrutiny and investigation of all these applications are currently underway. According to him, several residents of Malegaon have provided information regarding the issue. He also stated that officials in Malegaon should be appreciated for identifying and cancelling bogus certificates.



The illegally issued certificates have been cancelled. Those who have valid proof of being born here should reapply. The submitted documents are under investigation. Somaiya further informed that a bill regarding birth certificates and bogus Bangladeshis will be introduced in the upcoming Parliament session.



He also stated that 42 FIRs have been registered in Malegaon city in connection with issuing fake birth certificates. Discussions were held with the police, the Municipal Corporation, and the District Collector on four key issues: SIR, voter list purification drive, immediate removal of the identified names from the voter list, and the issuance of new certificates after the earlier ones were cancelled.



A total of 4,400 certificates have been cancelled. Therefore, no one has the power to declare eligible individuals as disqualified. However, those found to be Bangladeshis or otherwise ineligible will not be granted fresh certificates. Cases have been registered against 1,083 individuals, and verification of 2,000 pieces of evidence is ongoing. Action has also been taken against more than 40 officials in Malegaon, Somaiya added.