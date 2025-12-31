Nashik: Mahindra Accelo Sets Up Rs 13 Lakh Science Labs In Five MVP Schools Across Igatpuri

Mahindra Accelo Sets Up Rs 13 Lakh Science Labs In Five MVP Schools Across Igatpuri | Sourced

Nashik: This is an important step by the Mahindra Accelo company towards providing quality education and better facilities to students. These laboratories will provide students in rural schools with an excellent opportunity to experience modern technology and education in science, as expressed by Adv Nitin Thakare, General Secretary of MVP.

At Janata Vidyalaya in Igatpuri, Aswali, Lahvit, Sanjegaon, and Bharvir in Igatpuri taluka, run by the MVP society, state-of-the-art laboratory equipment worth Rs. 13 lakhs was provided through the company's CSR fund, a joint initiative of the MVP Alumni Association and Mahindra Accelo company. The well-equipped science laboratories were inaugurated at a programme organised for this purpose. He was speaking at this inauguration ceremony. The Mahindra Accelo company has provided the equipment to set up such well-equipped laboratories in five MVP schools in Igatpuri taluka.

The ceremony was presided over by Adv. Nitin Thakare, General Secretary of MVP. Present on the dais were Sunil Tidke, Plant Head of Mahindra Accelo; Santosh Dusane, Chief Finance Officer of Mahindra Accelo; Kush Srivastava, CSR Manager of Mahindra Accelo; Advocate Sandeep Gulve, Taluka Director of MVP; school principals; school education committee members; and other dignitaries.

Training will be provided to teachers on how to use the modern equipment, and Adv. Thakare also appealed to the students to take advantage of this opportunity. Sunil Tidke said, "The company is committed to providing good facilities for the students. In the coming period, maximum assistance will be provided to other schools. This corporate social responsibility initiative of the company is being appreciated by the locals."

The MVP institution welcomed Plant Head Sunil Tidke, Mahindra Accelo's Chief Financial Officer Santosh Dusane, and Mahindra Accelo CSR Manager Kush Srivastava, and thanked the company. On this occasion, office bearers and members of the school management committee, office bearers of the MVP Alumni Association, deputy headmasters, supervisors, teachers, non-teaching staff, and a large number of local citizens were present.

These schools received new laboratories:

1. Janata Vidyalaya Bharvir

2. Janata Vidyalaya Lahvit

3. Janata Vidyalaya Aswali

4. Janata Vidyalaya Igatpuri

5. Janata Vidyalaya Sanjegaon