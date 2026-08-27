Nashik: Maharashtra Govt In Touch With Nepal Authorities To Trace Stranded Tourists | X|@ANI

Nashik: The Maharashtra Government is in contact with Nepal authorities through the Central Government to trace tourists from the state who are stranded following severe floods in Nepal, State Disaster Management Minister and Nashik Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan said on Thursday.

Mahajan was speaking to the media on Thursday afternoon. He said tourists from Maharashtra had travelled to Nepal in two buses and were divided into two groups of around 45 people each. Efforts were currently underway to establish contact with them.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was personally in touch with the Central Government regarding the situation, Mahajan said. He added that a family living next to his residence had also travelled to Nepal for the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage. Contact had been established with them, and they were reported to be safe.

The group includes tourists and devotees from Maharashtra as well as other states, he said.

Mahajan further stated that all District Collectors in Maharashtra had been instructed to collect information about tourists and pilgrims from their respective districts who had travelled to Nepal or undertaken the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage.

The department’s website is operational, while officials of the Disaster Management Department are working round the clock and making continuous efforts to establish contact with tourists stranded in Nepal, the minister added.