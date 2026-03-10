Nashik: Magisterial Inquiry Ordered Into March 1 Incident At Trimbakeshwar Temple | Pinterest

Nashik: A magisterial inquiry has been initiated into the incident that occurred at the Trimbakeshwar Temple on March 1 last. Citizens and devotees who have any information, complaints, or evidence related to the incident have been requested to submit them within the next three days, informed Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Trimbakeshwar–Igatpuri Division, Dr G.V.S. Pavan Datta.



During the preliminary inquiry into the incident, certain issues related to crowd management, security arrangements, and facilities provided to devotees have come to light, which require further detailed investigation. Therefore, a magisterial inquiry process has been initiated to collect comprehensive information regarding the matter.



Citizens and devotees who possess any relevant information, complaints, or evidence such as photographs, videos, or documents that could assist in the inquiry are requested to submit them within three days, the administration has appealed.



The information can be sent via email to sdoigatpuri.trimbak@gmail.com. For further details, citizens may contact 9421550852, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Dr Pavan Datta added.