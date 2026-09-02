Nashik: Leopard Enters House In Peth At Midnight, Rescued After Two-Hour Operation |

Nashik: A leopard entered a house in Harangaon, Peth taluka, around 12.30 am on Tuesday (Sept 1). The family members managed to escape from the house and locked the main door, trapping the leopard inside and averting a major crisis.

The leopard was spotted in the central room of the house, located within Subhash Raghunath Bharsat’s farm. Bharsat and his family members acted prudently, exiting safely and locking the door from outside. After being informed, officials from the Mahaje Round (Nanashi Range) and the Nashik rescue team rushed to the spot.

After continuous efforts throughout the night, the leopard was successfully rescued around 4 am. The rescue operation was conducted by B D Suryavanshi, D K Pathan, Krishna Gangurde, Kiran Dalvi, Abhijit Mahale, Dr Hemraj and their teams under the guidance of Range Forest Officer Seema Musale.

Nivrutti Pawar, Sanjay Bharsat, Shivaji Jadhav, Omkar Pawar, Kiran Jadhav, Bhaskar Jadhav, Jayprakash Wagh and Prakash Raut provided assistance.

The leopard was tranquilised and rescued. The incident has caused a stir in the area, and the Forest Department has initiated further proceedings.