Nashik: Keshika Purkar, Yash Bhandari Clinch Triple Crowns At District TT Championship |

Nashik: Keshika Purkar and Yash Bhandari emerged as triple-crown winners at the recently concluded Late Jitmal Chhajed Memorial Nashik District Table Tennis Championship. Keshika secured three titles in the Under-13, Under-15 and Under-17 girls' categories, defeating Amruta Govardhane 3-0, Ovi Rahane 2-0 and Sharvari Kasbe 2-0, respectively.

Yash Bhandari clinched three titles by winning the Under-17 boys' final against Adya Laddha 3-0 (11-4, 11-3, 13-11), the Under-19 boys' final against Aryan Davare 3-0 (12-10, 12-3, 12-7) and the men's singles final against Sagar Kulkarni 3-1 (11-6, 10-12, 10-7, 10-2).

In other categories, Avesh Kevalramani won the Under-15 boys' title by defeating Vian Meghani 3-2 in a closely contested final, while Sharvari Kasbe triumphed in the Under-19 girls' category against Swadha Walekar 2-0. Vian Meghani claimed the Under-13 boys' title with a 3-2 victory over Om Redkar.

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In the other events, Mukta Bhadane won the Under-11 girls' title, Revan Deshpande the Under-11 boys' title, Sagar Kulkarni the Masters 40+ singles, Suresh Sharma the Masters 50+ singles, Augustine D'Mello the Masters 60+ singles, and Om Redkar and Yash Bhandari the men's doubles title.

The prize distribution ceremony was held in the presence of chief guests Preetish Chhajed, Pramod Puranik and Ashish Chhajed, who felicitated the winners with mementoes. Nashik District Table Tennis Association president Narendra Chhajed delivered the introductory remarks, while Shekhar Bhandari conducted the proceedings.

Jyotsna Puranik, Abhishek Chhajed and Suhas Agharkar were among those present. Abhishek Chhajed, Suhas Agharkar and Swati Agharkar worked diligently to ensure the successful conduct of the tournament.