Nashik: Kathe Galli Route Opens As New Bypass For Dwarka Chowk To Ease Traffic Congestion |

Nashik: A traffic alternative has finally been opened for Dwarka Chowk, a major congestion hotspot in the city. The newly surfaced road connecting Kathe Galli signal to the Dwarka-Pune Road has been opened to traffic. Currently, only two-wheelers and four-wheelers are permitted on the route. In the coming months, the route will be opened in phases for heavy and commercial vehicles as well. The move is expected to provide relief to vehicles travelling from Nashik Road and the Pune Highway towards the city centre.

Traffic congestion in the Dwarka area persisted even after the Mumbai-Dhule route was opened. Changes in traffic flow on the main Pune Highway increased the vehicle load on alternative routes such as Nagji Signal and Wadala Road, resulting in long queues on internal roads.

To ease the congestion, the Kathe Galli route was developed. An unpaved track running alongside the retaining walls of the new underpasses was paved with asphalt, making it ready for traffic. Previously, only the route from Nashik Road towards Shalimar was operational.

Under the new traffic plan, the original route from Dwarka towards Nashik Road is currently closed, and traffic has been diverted via the newly surfaced route. The new route is expected to reduce traffic pressure in the areas of Dwarka, Shalimar, Kathe Galli, Wadala Naka and Tractor House Chowk.

In particular, providing a direct route for light vehicles will help reduce congestion on alternative roads. However, the actual impact of the measure will become clearer only after the route is opened to heavy vehicles.

Route To Ease Congestion

The Kathe Galli route now offers a direct alternative for light vehicles travelling from Nashik Road and the Pune Highway towards Dwarka, Shalimar and the city's central areas. This will help distribute traffic that previously converged on a single route at Dwarka Chowk.

Two-wheelers and four-wheelers will also no longer need to take the longer detours via Nagji Signal or Wadala Road.

Relief For Nagji And Wadala Naka

Previously, due to the lack of alternatives, vehicles travelling from Nashik Road towards Dwarka relied on the main route, placing an excessive traffic burden on these roads and worsening congestion.

With the opening of the Kathe Galli-to-Dwarka alternative route, vehicles now have a direct path, which is expected to reduce traffic pressure at Nagji Signal, Wadala Road, Tractor House Chowk and surrounding areas.