Nashik: Kalidas Kala Mandir AC System Faces ₹1.5 Crore Overhaul |

The Dasavatar auditorium at Mahakavi Kalidas Kala Natya Mandir, a cultural hub in Nashik, is set for an extensive air conditioning system renewal costing ₹1.5 crore. The decision comes after persistent complaints from theater enthusiasts and audiences about the malfunctioning air conditioning system. The municipal administration has proposed this significant expenditure, which is now awaiting administrative approval in the General Assembly.

Kalidas Kala Mandir underwent a comprehensive renovation, funded by ₹11 crore under the Smart City Mission. However, within one and a half years, concerns about the quality of the work done surfaced. The investigation into the Smart City project exposed subpar construction. The auditorium, hosting various cultural events, plays, and music concerts throughout the year, generates substantial revenue for the Municipal Corporation.

Disruptions during performances

Notably, the venue faced issues with its air conditioning system, leading to disruptions during performances and discontent among attendees. In response to the complaints, the then in-charge commissioner Radhakrishna Game took action by suspending the manager at the time, Jagannath Kahane.

To address the persisting cooling issues, the Municipal Corporation has decided to outsource the air conditioning system, presenting a proposal of ₹1.4 crore for approval. The proposal seeks to rectify the long-standing problem and enhance the overall experience for patrons visiting the Kalidas Kala Mandir auditorium.