Nashik: Kalaram Temple Closes South Gate After Threat E-mail, Steps Up Security |

Nashik: The south gate of Shri Kalaram Temple in Panchavati has been closed to devotees as a precautionary measure after the temple received a threat email. Acting on the instructions of the Panchavati police, the temple authorities have restricted entry and exit through the main entrance, while access through the north gate also remains available.

The threat e-mail was received four days ago, following which the Panchavati police and the Local Crime Branch inspected the temple premises with the assistance of a bomb detection and disposal squad and a dog squad. As part of the security measures, the south gate was closed, and a metal detector was installed at the main entrance.

Dhananjay Pujari, a temple trustee, said the east gate is already closed due to ongoing construction work on the Ramkal Path. With around 8,000 to 10,000 devotees visiting the temple daily, managing crowds and maintaining surveillance have become challenging. He said the south gate would remain closed for the next few days in accordance with police instructions.

Meanwhile, the Diwali holidays have led to a significant increase in the number of devotees visiting Kapaleshwar, Sundar Narayan and Ganga Godavari temples along the banks of the Godavari River. Tourist activity has also increased at the idol of Lord Rama in Tapovan and Sita Gumpha. Police have stepped up vigilance across the temple area.