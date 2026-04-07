Nashik: IDE Bootcamp Inaugurated At MVP’s KBT College Of Engineering With 250+ Participants Across India | Sourced

Nashik: The Innovation, Design and Entrepreneurship (IDE) Bootcamp – Edition 3 (Phase 1), a five-day bootcamp with 250+ participants from pan India, was inaugurated on Saturday at KBT College of Engineering , an initiative of AICTE supported by the SBI Foundation and Wadhwani Foundation, marking the beginning of a transformative journey for aspiring student innovators across the country. The bootcamp, which has already witnessed the successful organisation of over 100+ editions nationwide, aims to foster innovation, design thinking, and entrepreneurial capabilities among students.

The Central Inauguration was conducted in online mode and witnessed enthusiastic participation from students across nodal centres, reflecting a strong inclination towards innovation and problem-solving. The inaugural session was moderated by Pradeep Dhage (Assistant Innovation Director, AICTE MIC), who elaborated on the importance, structure, and expected outcomes of the bootcamp. Shri Swapan Dhar (Managing Director, SBI Foundation) emphasised the significance of converting student ideas into viable business ventures and highlighted the role of the bootcamp in providing experiential learning through real-world problem-solving and collaborative engagement. Rajiv Warrier (Vice President, Wadhwani Foundation) underlined the importance of such initiatives in nurturing future entrepreneurs, while Ms Shyama Rath (Member Secretary, AICTE) highlighted the contribution of IDE Bootcamps in strengthening the innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country.

A special address was delivered by Prof. Yogesh Singh (Chairman, AICTE, Ministry of Education, Government of India), who congratulated the participating institutions and emphasised that the initiative is not merely a training program but a mission to transform the future of the nation. He stated that design is fundamentally about effective problem-solving and that innovation plays a crucial role in shaping a better tomorrow. He encouraged students to move beyond job-seeking mindsets and become job creators, contributing meaningfully to economic and social development.

He further emphasised the importance of dedication, collaboration, and purpose in building a self-reliant India. Yogesh Brahmankar (Director, AICTE) proposed the vote of thanks, acknowledging the participation of students and the support extended by SBI Foundation, Wadhwani Foundation, and all nodal centres. The Central Inaugural session concluded with a clear vision to empower students with the skills, mindset, and resources required to emerge as future entrepreneurs and innovators.

Following the central inauguration, the Local Inauguration of the IDE Bootcamp was conducted at Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj’s Karmaveer Adv. Baburao Ganpatrao Thakare College of Engineering (MVP Samaj’s KBT COE), Nashik, with the presence of esteemed dignitaries and participants. The program commenced with a warm welcome and Saraswati Poojan, setting a positive and auspicious tone for the bootcamp.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Adv. Nitin Thakare (Sarchitnis, MVP Samaj), Dr.Devidas Golhar (Director & II&L, SPPU, Pune), Gopal Sharma (Nodal Officer), along with distinguished guests Dr Milind Khandwe (Director, Bhor Chemical Industries, Nashik), Shashikant Jadhav (Ex. President, NIMA, Nashik), Shrikant Patil (Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Expert), Dr. Hemant Wanjare (Master Trainer, Wadhwani Foundation), and Prof. Rajkiran Pund (Master Trainer, Wadhwani Foundation), Dr. D. D. Lokhande (Education Officer, MVP Samaj), and Dr. S. R. Devane (Director of MVPS KBT COE).