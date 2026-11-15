Nashik: Himalayan ‘Sages’ Arrive At Nandur Madhmeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary | Sourced

Nashik: The arrival of bar-headed geese, remarkable migratory birds known for crossing the snow-covered Himalayan peaks, has brought cheer to nature lovers and birdwatchers at the Nandur Madhmeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary. Their arrival has added to the sanctuary's rich biodiversity, marking a delightful moment for wildlife enthusiasts and bird researchers.

With their pristine white necks, two distinctive black stripes on their heads, golden-yellow facial markings and bright yellow beaks, bar-headed geese are among nature's most striking creations. These extraordinary birds are known for their remarkable ability to fly across the towering Himalayan ranges, overcoming extreme cold and low oxygen levels. Their graceful presence along serene lakes and wetlands adds to the natural beauty of the sanctuary.

As Nashik prepares for the upcoming Kumbh Mela, these Himalayan ‘sages’ have also arrived on the banks of the Godavari, creating what can aptly be described as an avian Kumbh Mela. Nandur Madhmeshwar Wildlife Sanctuary Range Forest Officer Hiralal Chaudhary described their arrival as a particularly joyful occasion for nature lovers and bird enthusiasts.