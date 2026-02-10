Nashik: HAL Provides State-Of-The-Art Ambulances To 11 PHCs In Nashik District

Nashik: HAL Provides State-Of-The-Art Ambulances To 11 PHC’s In Nashik District | Sourced

Nashik: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has provided 11 state-of-the-art ambulances to the Nashik Zilla Parishad Health Department from its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. Last year, HAL provided 19 ambulances. Including the ambulances provided earlier, the total number of ambulances has reached 30. These ambulances will make the emergency medical services of primary health centres in rural areas more efficient and will greatly help in getting treatment to critical patients in time.

HAL has implemented this initiative with the aim of ensuring that citizens of rural and remote areas get the benefit of emergency medical services and that critical patients can be taken to hospitals in time for referral services. This initiative has become an important step in strengthening basic health facilities in the Nashik district.

In this programme, the keys of the ambulances and necessary documents were handed over to District Collector Ayush Prasad, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar and District Health Officer Dr Sudhakar Maure by Hon'ble Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar thanked the HAL administration. District Maternal and Child Welfare Officer Dr Harshal Nehete, Dindori Taluka Health Officer Dr Yuvraj Deore and various dignitaries were present at the programme.

It is expected that the timely availability of ambulance service will improve the health of the citizens in rural areas and help in reducing the mortality rate. Due to incomplete infrastructure in many health sub-centres, patients have to be referred to the primary health centre or district hospital. In such a case, it is necessary to have its own ambulance near the health centre. Keeping this need in mind, HAL has provided this assistance as a social responsibility.

The Zilla Parishad Health Department has thanked the officials of HAL for this valuable cooperation and has expressed the hope that similar cooperation will be provided in the future as well. On this occasion, the ambulances were worshipped, coconuts were broken, and their responsibilities were handed over to the concerned Taluka Health Officers and Medical Officers.

District Health Officer Dr Sudhakar More said, “Many primary health centres in Nashik district are functioning in remote areas. Availability of ambulances is very necessary in such places. These 11 ambulances received under CSR through HAL will make it possible to provide timely referral services to pregnant mothers, seriously ill patients and emergency patients. This will definitely increase the quality of rural health services.”

Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar said, “Efforts are underway to strengthen health facilities in the district through CSR with the participation of various organisations. The ambulances provided by HAL will increase the efficiency of primary health centres and will directly benefit rural citizens. I appeal to other organisations to also cooperate properly for the services of the Health Department, Education Department, and Women and Child Development Department.”

List of Primary Health Centres that received the ambulances:

1. Primary Health Centre, Vare – Tal. Dindori

2. Primary Health Centre, Pandhare – Tal. Dindori

3. Primary Health Centre, Mohadi – Tal. Dindori

4. Primary Health Centre, Nigdol – Tal. Dindori

5. Primary Health Centre, Kapleshwar – Tal. Baglan

6. Primary Health Centre, Otur – Tal. Kalvan

7. Primary Health Centre, Bhuvan – Tal. Peth

8. Primary Health Centre, Borgaon – Tal. Surgana

9. Primary Health Centre, Bubhali – Tal. Surgana

10. Primary Health Centre, Shirasgaon – Tal. Trimbakeshwar

11. Primary Health Centre, Mulwad – Tal. Trimbakeshwar