Nashik: Gutka, Pan Masala Worth ₹2.56 Lakh Seized - See Photos |

In a recent raid carried out by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), a godown owned by Sanjay Tulshiram Zade in Shinde Palse village, Circle 4, was targeted. The raid resulted in the confiscation of a significant quantity of banned items, including gutka, pan masala, and 12 other prohibited products, valued at ₹2.56 lakh.

Since these items are prohibited for sale in Maharashtra, Gopal Kasar, the Food Safety Officer of the FDA office, seized the stock. Subsequently, a case was registered against the seller under the Food Safety and Standards Act at Nashik Road Police Station.

Additionally, a complaint has been lodged to investigate the suppliers and manufacturers of the banned food items. Further investigation is underway through the Nashik Road Police Station.

This operation was conducted under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner (Food) Vivek Patil, with support from Food Safety Officer Gopal Kasar, Mahajan, and Avinash Dabhade, Food Safety Officer (Intelligence), under the supervision of Joint Commissioner (Nashik Division) S.B. Naragude.