Nashik Gets Major Traffic Relief Ahead Of Kumbh Mela As Centre Approves Six-Laning Of NH-60 Stretch | AI

Nashik: In a major relief for Nashik residents ahead of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the Central Government has approved the six-laning of the heavily congested Dwarka to Nashik Road stretch on National Highway 60. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari cleared the proposal, with the decision being credited to the continuous follow-up by Nashik MP Rajabhau Waje.

The Dwarka to Nashik Road corridor is among the busiest traffic routes in the city, witnessing heavy vehicle movement every day. Traffic congestion on the stretch becomes severe during peak morning and evening hours. With lakhs of devotees expected to visit Nashik during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, concerns had increased over worsening traffic conditions.

MP Rajabhau Waje had repeatedly pursued the matter with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and stressed the need for a permanent traffic solution for Nashik. He had demanded a continuous flyover from Dwarka to Datt Mandir Chowk and also pushed for a metro project for the city.

Earlier, the Public Works Department had submitted a proposal to the Central Government regarding the project. However, officials observed that the proposed flyover and metro projects involved huge investments and could not be completed within the available timeframe before the Kumbh Mela.

Despite this, Waje continued pressing for an immediate solution to reduce traffic congestion before the mega religious gathering. Following these efforts, the Centre approved the six-laning of National Highway 60 as a temporary but effective solution.

Under the project, service roads will also be developed on both sides, effectively converting the Dwarka-to-Datt Mandir corridor into an eight-lane route. The government has sanctioned ₹221.52 crore for the work.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the approval through a post on the social media platform X. The project is expected to improve traffic management and strengthen Nashik’s infrastructure ahead of the Kumbh Mela.

“Considering the increasing traffic in Nashik city and the upcoming Kumbh Mela, resolving congestion on this road has become extremely necessary. My primary demand was for a continuous flyover, and that demand still stands today. However, keeping the time limitations in mind, we pushed for widening the road as an immediate alternative. I am thankful to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for responding positively to the demand,” said MP Rajabhau Waje.

While welcoming the approval, Waje maintained that a metro project and a continuous flyover remain the only long-term solutions for Nashik’s future traffic challenges. He added that efforts would continue with the Central Government to secure approval for the Nashik Road-to-Dwarka continuous flyover after the Kumbh Mela.