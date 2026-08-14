Nashik: Gangapur Dam 88.67% Full As District’s Water Storage Crosses 92% |

Nashik: Dams in Nashik district have accumulated satisfactory water levels. Notably, the Gangapur Dam, which supplies water to Nashik city, currently holds 88.67% of its capacity. The total capacity of the Gangapur Dam is 5,630 MCM (Million Cubic Meters), of which 4,992 MCM of water has been stored.

In the Gangapur Dam complex (comprising Gangapur, Kashyapi, Gautami-Godavari, and Alandi dams), the water storage stands at 9,389 MCM or 92.36% of a total capacity of 10,166 MCM. This represents an increase of 1,077 MCM in storage compared to the previous year.

Dams in the Girna River basin also hold substantial water reserves. Dams such as Chanakapur, Haranbari, Kelzar, and Nagsarka are filled to their full capacity.

With satisfactory water levels accumulated in the dams during the monsoon season, the water supply is expected to remain secure for the coming months. The administration is constantly monitoring water storage levels.

Overall Situation in the District

Across the 26 major dams in Nashik district, the available water storage is 64,980 MCM—or 92.01%—out of a total capacity of 70,619 MCM. The district has recorded an additional 16,551 MCM of water storage compared to last year.

Other Major Dams

- Kashyapi Dam: 96.87%

- Gautami-Godavari: 95.66%

- Alandi: 100%

- Palkhed Complex: 90.08%

- Darna Dam: 88.82%

- Nandur Madhmeshwar: 89.49%