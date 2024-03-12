 Nashik: Forest Department Rescues Trapped Leopard; Cub Found Dead In A Separate Incident
Updated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 01:02 PM IST
In a recent wildlife intervention, the Forest Department successfully rescued a trapped leopard while also responding to the discovery of a deceased leopard cub.

A distress call was received on Monday morning regarding a two-and-a-half to three-year-old leopard that had fallen into a well, which has no safety wall at Pandurang Baburao Pawar's farm group number 50 in Maparwadi, Sinnar. Forest Department swiftly mobilised a team and with the assistance of the village Sarpanch, police Patil and villagers, a cage was carefully placed in the well and the leopard was rescued successfully.

In a separate incident, Ramesh Shelke and Govind Dalvi from Sheri Mala discovered the lifeless body of a four to five-month-old male leopard cub on the field embankment of their group number 499 in Vinchur Dalvi, Sinnar.

Nashik: Forest Department Rescues Trapped Leopard; Cub Found Dead In A Separate Incident

