Nashik: Five FDA Officials Face Suspension Over Alleged Corrupt Practices | AI

Nashik: Five senior officials of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in Nashik are likely to face direct suspension over allegations of corrupt practices. As many as 12 FDA officials across Maharashtra are reportedly facing the possibility of suspension over charges including fabricated documentation, violation of court orders and serious irregularities and corruption. The development has caused concern in administrative circles across the state, particularly in Nashik.

Some officials entrusted with the sensitive responsibility of ensuring food safety were allegedly bypassing rules and indulging in arbitrary practices. The alleged preparation of action reports merely on paper and failure to comply with clear court directives have reportedly brought the officials under scrutiny.

Five key officials from the Nashik division are understood to be facing departmental inquiries, with disciplinary and suspension action considered likely. The officials include A. R. Dabhade, Food Safety Officer (Intelligence), Nashik; A. U. Raskar, Food Safety Officer; G. V. Kasar; Y. R. Deshmukh; and S. D. Mahajan. Together with other officials, 12 personnel are reportedly under scrutiny, and strict disciplinary and suspension action is expected to be considered at the administrative level.

The primary responsibility of the FDA is to ensure food quality, protect citizens from substances that may endanger public health and curb adulteration in the market. However, allegations that officials within the department entrusted with safeguarding public health were themselves involved in illegal practices and corruption have triggered strong reactions.

The case has once again raised questions over accountability and compliance within the food safety enforcement machinery.