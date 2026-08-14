Nashik: FDA Cracks Down On Unlicensed Food Businesses, Fines Total ₹3.10 Lakh |

Nashik: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) conducted a major enforcement drive in Nashik district against food business operators who were conducting business without the mandatory license and registration required under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. Fines totalling ₹3.10 lakh were imposed during this operation.

The action was carried out under the guidance of Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, Joint Commissioner (Food) Mangesh Mane, and Assistant Commissioner (Zone-4) Sandeep Devare.

Inspections of street food vendors in the ‘Khau Galli’ (Food Street) and bus stand areas of Deolali revealed that 15 operators lacked the necessary FSSAI license or registration. Following due process, fines amounting to ₹2.20 lakh were collected from them. Additionally, two establishments were found serving food items on newspaper sheets; a fine of ₹15,000 was imposed on each of them.

Inspections in the Dindori and Satana areas revealed three operators without the required license. Action was taken against them as well, and fines totalling ₹90,000 were imposed.

A total of ₹3,10,000 in fines was collected during the operation. Information gathering and the actual enforcement actions were carried out by Food Safety Officers Pratik Bhad, Chetan Pardeshi, and Smt. Sonal Padale (Zone-4).

The FDA has urged all food business operators to conduct their business only after obtaining the necessary FSSAI license or registration as per the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and to strictly adhere to hygiene and safety regulations.