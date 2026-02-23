Nashik: Farmers Launch 3-Day Sangharsh Yatra Against Mahindra’s ₹10,000 Crore From Adwan-Pardevi | Sourced

Nashik: Farmers have continued their strong opposition to the proposed Rs 10,000 crore investment in Mahindra Company's electric vehicle (EV) project in the Adwan-Pardevi area of Igatpuri taluka. The project has been completely stalled, as farmers are not ready to give land for the first phase of 350 acres of land. To intensify this protest, the farmers started a three-day Sangharsh Yatra on Sunday (February 22) through 'Gaon Bachao Badhit Shetkari Kranti Samiti.'

Route and nature of the Sangharsh Yatra

The yatra started from Adwan and is passing through the villages of Chincholi, Rajur Bahula, Ambad, Trimbak Road, Awarli, Sakurali, and Pahine. Two tractors have placards on both sides, and farmers and women have participated in the yatra by raising slogans. Through this yatra, their feelings are being known through meetings with the affected farmers of Igatpuri, Nashik, and Trimbakeshwar talukas. After the yatra, the farmers' organization is planning to take the struggle to Delhi or Mumbai.

Current status of the project

Mahindra Company had demanded 350 acres of land from MIDC in July-August 2025. Accordingly, the process of acquiring 550 acres of land from 200 to 250 farmers has started. This land is in the irrigable area between the two dams of Waki Khapri and Tringalwadi. Industries Minister Uday Samant has clarified that the project will be set up on only 350 acres of land.

A hearing has been held under Section 32(2). This report will be sent to the MIDC headquarters. After that, the land will be acquired at the rate fixed by the 'HPC' (High Valuation Committee). The land of those who give consent will be acquired, while the land of those who do not give consent will be forcibly acquired by issuing a final notification under Section 32(1), said Deputy District Collector Ravindra Bharde.

Farmers' firm stance

Farmers are not ready to give up irrigable land. They say that this land is their livelihood. The project will endanger their agriculture and industry and the future of their family. Women are participating heavily in the yatra, and more pressure has increased on the administration.

Farmers' organizations are demanding that the administration should discuss with the farmers and find an alternative way. There is a fear that if the Mahindra project does not get the land, it will affect investment and employment opportunities. On the other hand, farmers say that there should be no attempt to take their land and lives in the name of development.

The atmosphere in Igatpuri taluka has heated up due to this protest yatra, and there is a lot of pressure on the administration. Everyone's attention is on the upcoming developments.