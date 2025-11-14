Nashik: Eklavya Schools To Pilot AI-Based Teaching Programme |

Nashik: In the modern era, artificial intelligence or 'AI' technology is revolutionising all sectors. The education sector is no exception. In the future, 'AI' will be a revolutionary tool in education. Therefore, teachers should use 'AI' in teaching and students in studying, appealed Vinita Sonawane, Deputy Commissioner of the Tribal Development Department.

A two-day Artificial Intelligence (AI) training workshop was organised for teachers of Ekalavya Model Residential School at Mitra (Nashik Road). She was speaking at this workshop. On this occasion, Assistant Commissioner Anita Dabhade, Chief Instructor Chris Lambert, Vivek Mishra of Ole Education, Manish Vaishishtha, Dheeraj Kapadia, Preeti Vasave, Principal Rajesh Sonkamble and others were present.

Education has come to the centre of progress with the change in technology. AI is an important part of the modern technological revolution. Deputy Commissioner Sonawane said that teaching and learning will be easier with the help of ‘AI’. On the other hand, the responsibility of teachers to bring Artificial Intelligence technology to the students lies with them. Assistant Commissioner Dabhade said that the use of ‘AI’ will make education of tribal students enjoyable.

Meanwhile, Chief Instructor Lambert cleared the doubts of the teachers present by giving detailed information about ‘AI’ tools.

Framework: Selection of 4 schools for the pilot project

To ensure that the teachers of Eklavya Model Residential School get updated lessons on ‘AI’, an agreement has been signed with USA's Olay Education under the guidance of Maharashtra Tribal Public School Society Member Secretary and Tribal Development Commissioner Leena Bansod.

Pimprisado and Boripada in Nashik division and Shendegaon and Chalani Eklavya Schools in Thane division have been selected for the pilot project. 24 teachers of this school are currently being trained. These teachers will impart knowledge to 240 students through 'AI'.