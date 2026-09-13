 Nashik: Driver’s Presence Of Mind Averts Tragedy After School Bus Brakes Fail
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Nashik: Driver’s Presence Of Mind Averts Tragedy After School Bus Brakes Fail

The seven or eight students on board escaped unharmed; however, a woman riding a two-wheeler sustained injuries in the incident. According to reports, the incident took place in the afternoon at the Baijabai-chi Chhavni turn in Ramwadi. The brakes failed suddenly while the bus, carrying students, was negotiating a turn

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Sunday, September 13, 2026, 02:36 PM IST
Nashik: Driver’s Presence Of Mind Averts Tragedy After School Bus Brakes Fail

Nashik: An accident occurred in the Ramwadi area of Nashik city after a school bus suffered a sudden brake failure. After realising that the brakes had failed, the driver displayed presence of mind and steered the bus into a tin shed. Fortunately, there was no loss of life.

The seven or eight students on board escaped unharmed; however, a woman riding a two-wheeler sustained injuries in the incident.

According to reports, the incident took place in the afternoon at the Baijabai-chi Chhavni turn in Ramwadi. The brakes failed suddenly while the bus, carrying students, was negotiating a turn.

Realising the situation, the driver reacted immediately and steered the bus into a tin shed located near Goda Park.

The bus crashed into the tin shed and came to a halt. There were seven or eight hearing-impaired students inside. A major tragedy was averted as the driver steered the bus into the shed to protect the students.

None of the students were injured. They were safely evacuated and transported to their school in auto-rickshaws.

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