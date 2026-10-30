Nashik: Division Records Maharashtra’s Highest Number Of ACB Cases, 177 Suspects Booked | AI Generated Representational Image

Nashik: Despite repeated anti-corruption drives, cases involving government officials allegedly demanding bribes for routine administrative work continue to surface. The Nashik division of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), comprising Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar and Ahilyanagar districts, recorded the highest number of cases among Maharashtra's eight ACB divisions in 2026.

According to figures available up to Sept 21, the ACB registered 110 cases and booked 177 suspects in the Nashik division.

Across the state, the ACB conducted 531 trap operations during the same period, registering cases against 758 suspects. The reported bribe amounts involved totalled approximately ₹3.03 crore.

Bribery Cases Across Government Departments

Several cases reported during the year have brought the functioning of government departments under scrutiny.

On March 18, the ACB arrested two officials from the Nashik Zilla Parishad's Minor Irrigation Department for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 to facilitate the clearance of a contractor's pending bill.

On March 30, an executive-level official from the Zilla Parishad's construction department was caught allegedly accepting ₹3 lakh.

In another case, a Deputy Commissioner from the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Department was caught allegedly accepting a bribe in May for signing an expenditure certificate related to a government subsidy.

Revenue, Municipal and Tax Departments Under Scrutiny

The Revenue Department, municipal corporations and tax administration have also figured in ACB investigations.

In May, a revenue circle officer and a private individual in Jalgaon district were arrested for allegedly demanding money to close an inquiry into a complaint.

In August, an assistant superintendent from the Nashik Municipal Corporation's New Nashik (CIDCO) divisional office was caught allegedly accepting ₹60,000 in a case involving shop rent assessment and property tax.

In October, two officials from the State Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department in Nandurbar were booked for allegedly accepting ₹50,000 to settle a matter related to a GST notice.

Other cases involving alleged demands for bribes in connection with recruitment, land measurement applications and administrative approvals have also surfaced in the region.

October Sees Further ACB Action

The ACB continued its operations in October, with cases reported from several parts of the division.

On Oct 19, a supervisor from the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) office in Surgana was arrested for allegedly demanding money in connection with the appointment of an Anganwadi helper.

On Oct 16, a Land Records Department employee and a private cyber cafe operator in Bhusawal were caught in a bribery case involving a land measurement application.

In another development on Oct 30, Malegaon Municipal Commissioner Ravindra Jadhav, Garden Superintendent Nilesh Patil and another municipal employee were arrested by the ACB in connection with an alleged demand for commission from contractors for releasing pending payments.

The action attracted attention as Jadhav was reportedly due to retire shortly.

Need for Transparency and Accountability

The figures and cases highlight the need for stronger transparency, accountability and monitoring mechanisms in public administration.

While trap operations help detect alleged bribery, timely investigations, filing of charge sheets and convictions are also important to ensure that cases reach their conclusion.

Citizens facing demands for illegal gratification can approach the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau through its toll-free helpline, 1064, or WhatsApp number, 9930997700.

The number of reported cases in the Nashik division highlights the importance of public awareness and citizen participation in efforts to curb corruption.

Note: The division-wise statistics are available up to Sept 21, 2026, while the individual incidents mentioned include reports up to Oct 30, 2026. These figures are not final annual statistics. All allegations remain subject to investigation and judicial proceedings.