Nashik Division Deploys CCTV, Flying Squads To Ensure Copy-Free 10th Board Exams | Sourced

Nashik: The 10th exam of the state board is starting tomorrow, Friday (February 20). A total of 206,611 students will appear for the exam this year from the Nashik division. Out of these, the maximum number of students is 96,634 in the Nashik district. The number of other districts in the division is as follows: Dhule - 29,246; Jalgaon - 59,478; and Nandurbar - 21,253. The board has taken strict measures to ensure a copy-free environment in the exam this year. In this, it has been made mandatory to install CCTV cameras at the examination centres.

This year, CCTV cameras have been installed at most of the examination centres. However, cameras have not yet been installed at some centres in rural areas. Due to this, there is a possibility that the exam will be conducted without CCTV at some places. The board has taken various measures under the copy-free campaign.

All photocopy shops near the examination centres have been ordered to be closed. Police security will be maintained at sensitive centres. 9 flying squads have been appointed in the department. These include the District Collector, Divisional Deputy Director of Education, Principal, Class 2 Officer of the District Education and Training Institute, Secondary Education Officer, Primary Education Officer, Secondary Assistant Education Officer, Women Officer of the Education Department, and Class 1 and 2 Officers.

A counsellor appointed for stress relief

The board have appointed counsellors to reduce the stress on students due to exam stress. Students and parents are urged to contact Kiran Bawa (9423184141, 9423026302) or Arun Jayabhave (9657501773) if they have any complaints or doubts regarding the exam.

Facilities for special students

1,537 disabled students in the department are going to appear for the examination. Arrangements have been made for writing for them. There are a total of 224 centres in the department. 26 supervisors have been appointed for this. 8 supervisors have been appointed for 72 centres in Dhule district, 18 supervisors for 147 centres in Jalgaon and 60 supervisors for 493 centres in Nandurbar.

The board has appealed to the students to remain calm and appear for the examination. The departmental education officers have said that all the systems are ready for a copy-free and fair examination. They have also warned that immediate action will be taken if any irregularities are found during the examination.

Parents and students have been asked to provide psychological support to the students during the examination and to contact the counsellors to reduce stress.