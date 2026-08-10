Nashik: District Collector Ayush Prasad Felicitates 60 Children Benefited By Free Government Health Schemes | Sourced

Nashik: A felicitation ceremony was held with great enthusiasm at Niyojan Bhavan to honour children and their parents who had undergone successful treatments and surgeries by availing the benefits of free government health schemes under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK). The event was inaugurated by District Collector Ayush Prasad.

During the program, sixty children who underwent free heart surgeries and cochlear implant surgeries under RBSK, along with their parents, were honoured with certificates of appreciation and gifts. RBSK medical officers who demonstrated outstanding performance were also recognised. Additionally, District Collector Ayush Prasad was honoured for his inspiring leadership, which has fostered quality services and standards-based operations in the healthcare sector.

Under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram, medical officers from the District Hospital and affiliated hospitals conduct health check-ups for students in Anganwadis and schools. Students diagnosed with ailments during these screenings are referred to the District Hospital or to hospitals with specialised facilities for further treatment and free surgeries as required.

District Collector Ayush Prasad said, "The Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram is crucial for the diagnosis and treatment of ailments arising in childhood. Since free treatment for rare and serious diseases is available under this scheme, parents should make the most of these facilities. The Health Department is committed to building a healthy future for children."

In their remarks, the parents of the beneficiaries expressed their gratitude, noting that the free surgeries and treatments had given their children a new lease on life.

The event was attended by District Civil Surgeon Dr Satishkumar Shinde, Resident Medical Officer (External Liaison) Dr Sandeep Suryavanshi, RBSK Program Coordinator Deepak Chaudhari, and representatives from Six Sigma Hospital, including Zhalke and Kiran Bhamre, Dr Kharde from Radiant Plus Hospital, Dr Punjabi from Indorewala Hospital, as well as officials and staff from the Health Department. Dr Nilesh Patil conducted the proceedings, while Uddhav Handore proposed the vote of thanks.