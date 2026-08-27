 Nashik: Dhanashree Talwalkar To Attend Swadhyay Parivar’s Raksha Bandhan Celebration In Dindori
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Nashik: Dhanashree Talwalkar To Attend Swadhyay Parivar’s Raksha Bandhan Celebration In Dindori

As Nashik has been designated as the organising district, the responsibility of conducting the Raksha Bandhan celebration on a grand scale rests with the district. Dhanashree Talwalkar, daughter of Padma Vibhushan Pandurangshastri Athavale and chief of the Swadhyay Parivar, will be present at the celebration in Nashik. She is also expected to receive a unique welcome during the event

Milind SajgureUpdated: Thursday, August 27, 2026, 02:11 PM IST
Nashik: Dhanashree Talwalkar To Attend Swadhyay Parivar’s Raksha Bandhan Celebration In Dindori
Nashik: Dhanashree Talwalkar To Attend Swadhyay Parivar’s Raksha Bandhan Celebration In Dindori |

Nashik: While the world is home to various religious sects, organisations and political groups, the Swadhyay Parivar has carved out a distinct identity globally through its selfless service and social work. The Parivar, which does not give prominence to rituals, attaches special significance to the festival of Raksha Bandhan. This year’s celebration on August 28 is set to be particularly important for the Swadhyay Parivar.


As Nashik has been designated as the organising district, the responsibility of conducting the Raksha Bandhan celebration on a grand scale rests with the district. Dhanashree Talwalkar, daughter of Padma Vibhushan Pandurangshastri Athavale and chief of the Swadhyay Parivar, will be present at the celebration in Nashik. She is also expected to receive a unique welcome during the event.

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The Raksha Bandhan celebration will be held at 3 pm at Charose village in Dindori taluka of Nashik district. Preparations are underway in full swing at the village ground, where the programme will be organised by the Swadhyay Parivar.


Around 11,500 Swadhyayis from Nashik, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon and Malegaon have been regularly visiting nearly 1,650 tribal villages and hamlets in the region for the past two years. Through these visits, they have been meeting tribal communities with affection and without any expectation of personal benefit, while making efforts to build pure, selfless and close bonds with thousands of tribal brothers and sisters.

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