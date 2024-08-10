Nashik: Dengue Outbreak Strains Health System in District |

The health system in both urban and rural areas of Nashik district is under severe strain due to the outbreak of epidemics. Between Jan 1 and Aug 7, a total of 780 dengue cases have been reported in the district, resulting in three deaths. In response to the increasing spread of dengue within the Nashik Municipal Corporation, the district administration has instructed the corporation to identify mosquito breeding sites and take immediate action.

Speaking with the Free Press Journal, Babasaheb Pardhe, Additional Collector, Nashik, "The dengue outbreak began in the city and the district even before the onset of the monsoon. Over the past seven months, the situation has become increasingly serious. The Malaria Department is actively spraying insecticides and fumigating both urban and rural areas, targeting dengue hotspots through site visits. Despite these efforts, the number of dengue cases continues to rise."

625 confirmed cases and one death

In the Nashik municipal area, 3,061 patients were tested for dengue, with 625 confirmed cases and one death. In rural areas, 1,212 patients were tested, revealing 133 positive cases and two deaths. In the Malegaon municipal area, 325 people were tested, with 22 confirmed cases. Across the district, a total of 4,598 suspected dengue cases were examined, with 780 confirmed cases.

In light of the increasing threat posed by dengue, a special inspection campaign has been initiated across all six divisions of the municipality. This 15-day campaign includes house-to-house visits to check for environments conducive to dengue mosquito larvae and breeding around homes.