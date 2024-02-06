Nashik Cyclists Extend Aid To Devotees Of Sant Shreshth Nivruttinath Maharaj Yatra |

Amidst the influx of thousands of devotees flocking to Trimbakeshwar for the Sant Shreshth Nivruttinath Maharaj Yatra, community-driven initiatives are providing essential support to ensure the well-being of pilgrims.

On Monday, as the dindi embarked on its journey towards Trimbakeshwar, a food donation and healthcare camp was organised by the Nashik Cyclists Foundation and Manavta Help Foundation in front of Grape County, Trimbak Road.

The devout participants, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of taal and mridang bhajans, joined the dindi on foot to seek blessings at Nivruttinath Samadhi. To facilitate their onward journey, essential provisions such as water, bananas, grapes, and biscuits were distributed, ensuring the safety and sustenance of the workers.

The initiative was made possible through the dedicated efforts of individuals including Rabindra Dusane, Sadhana Dusane, Yashoda Dusane, Shilpa Parnerkar, Laxmikant Parnerkar, Mohan Desai, Davinder Rbhela, Vijay Gadakh, Sugandha Vyavaye, Vaishali Shelar, Sangeeta Badge, Chandrasekhar Sonar, Vandana Sonar from the Humanity Help Foundation, who tirelessly worked towards this cause.